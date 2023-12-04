Kerala Govt allocates Rs 378.57 cr for Kochi Metro's Phase II Pink Line construction

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI) The Kerala Government on Monday sanctioned an amount of Rs 378.57 crore for the second phase construction of the Kochi Metro Rail Project.

The allocated funds are set to facilitate the construction of a new stretch--the Pink Line-- spanning 11.8 kilometers from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Kakkanad through Info Park, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in a statement.

Kochi Metro's Phase II project with one new 11.2 km Pink Line and 11 stations was approved by the Kerala Government in July 2018 with an estimated cost of Rs 2,310 crore.

According to the KMRL, phase II includes the construction of a spur line from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark II in Kakkanad.

This phase's detailed project report (DPR) was approved by the Union Cabinet in September 2022 with an estimated cost of Rs Rs 1,957.05 crore.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is a 50-50 joint venture of the Centre and the state government and Phase II is expected to be completed and opened in 2028. PTI TGB TGB SS