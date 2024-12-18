Kerala govt urges expatriates to invest in industrial sector, assures full support

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 18 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday urged expatriates from the state to come forward and invest in the industrial sector.

The State Minister for Sports and Minority Welfare, V Abdurahiman, also assured them of full support from the state government in this regard.

He made these remarks while speaking at the inauguration of the International Expatriate Day celebrations, jointly organised by NORKA Roots and the Loka Kerala Sabha.

The Minister said that, unlike other expatriate communities, Keralites abroad take pride in staying connected to their roots and heritage, which is a matter of pride for the state.

Abdurahiman said that the government is considering legislative measures, among other initiatives, to address various issues raised by expatriates from the state, including those discussed at the Loka Kerala Sabha.

Speaking on the occasion, former minister and MLA Ahmed Devarkovil said that the day is dedicated to honouring the dedication and sacrifices of the global expatriate community.

Beyond fostering economic and cultural ties, expatriates also play a significant role in strengthening mutual friendships, he noted.

The MLA emphasised that ensuring justice for expatriates is the state's responsibility and added that Kerala has always been proactive in addressing the concerns of expatriates with due seriousness.

Presiding over the event, NORKA Roots Resident Vice Chairman P Sreeramakrishnan said that Kerala is a state that fosters a friendly environment for expatriates.

Kerala is the only state in the country to implement comprehensive economic reintegration programmes and pension schemes for returning expatriates, he added. PTI TGB TGB ROH