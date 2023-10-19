Kerala IT Pavilion opens at global tech exhibition in Dubai

Kochi: The Kerala IT Pavilion has been opened at the annual GITEX global technology exhibition which got underway in Dubai.

Advertisment

Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO, Technopark, and Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark and Cyberpark jointly inaugurated the state pavilion, a statement said here on Thursday.

Various IT companies and GTech representatives were also present at the inaugural ceremony, it said.

The companies based in Kerala IT Parks (Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark) are participating in the five-day exhibition that began on October 16 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Advertisment

The companies are taking part with the joint efforts of Kerala IT and GTech, a consortium of IT companies in Kerala, it said.

Through this exhibition, the companies aim to focus on the collaboration opportunities with global players with their IT/ ITeS solutions, the statement further said.

Sanjeev Nair said the GITEX Global Tech Show is a great opportunity to showcase the vibrant IT/ ITeS companies of Kerala to the world.

Advertisment

"Kerala IT has been rebranded with a new logo and tagline "empowering the future" and we are expecting to attract more companies to the state and have more employment prospects," he added.

GITEX Global Tech Show is showcasing the state's IT sector on a global scale, Susanth Kurunthil said.

Through this, it would be possible to discover the endless possibilities of the IT industry and conquer new heights at the international level, he added.

He also said this would pave the way for IT companies and professionals in Kerala to prove their mettle.

As many as 30 companies, working in various sectors like 3-D printing, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data analytics, blockchain, cloud, computer hardware and software, mobile hardware and software, consumer technology, cyber security, data centre, digital marketing and so on from Kerala are attending the GITEX Global Tech show, the statement added.