Kerala lottery agents voice concern over GST hike

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (PTI) Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Wednesday met trade union leaders representing lottery agents and ticket sellers to discuss the impact of higher goods and services tax (GST) rates on the state-run paper lottery.

The discussions came after the federal government placed paper lotteries under the same 40 per cent GST slab as gambling and casinos.

Until now, the Kerala lottery has been a major source of income for nearly 2,00,000 agents, sellers, and their families, and it enjoys wide public support across the state.

Union representatives told the minister that the steep tax rise could cut ticket sales, hurt the livelihoods of vulnerable workers, and create uncertainty in the printing and distribution of lottery tickets, an official release said here.

The Kerala government had earlier asked the Centre and the GST Council to exempt state-run paper lotteries from the higher tax, arguing that they were not comparable to gambling or casino activity.

It had also sought more time to implement the new rate, but both requests were rejected.

With no relief from the Centre, the state is now exploring ways to soften the blow for sellers and agents, sources said. PTI TGB SSK