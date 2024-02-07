Kerala startup bags honours at Global Artificial Intelligence Summit

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) A deep-tech startup company based in the Technopark here, International Virtual Assistance Pvt Ltd (IVA), has bagged the prestigious 'Best Research Company in AI' title at the 4th edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards 2024, an official statement on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

International Virtual Assistance Pvt Ltd (IVA), nurtured within the Kerala Startup Mission, received the recognition from the All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) for successfully collaborating on a defence-related project for developing a virtual strain gauge sensor for aero-engine testing, the statement added.

"We are proud to represent Kerala on the global stage and will continue our pursuit of excellence in the dynamic field of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning," said Suresh Kumar, Chairman, IVA.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards 2024 was held in New Delhi last month With the award, IVA has become the only Kerala-based company to attain a remarkable achievement at the GAISA 2024 thereby garnering international recognition, the company statement said.

Advertisment

The continuous collaborative initiatives put forth by IVA with institutions across the nation, including IITs and NITs, has also placed them as a trailblazer in technological advancements, it said.

The R&D works of IVA on defence and security address challenges in industries similar to aerospace, by developing cost-effective and resource-efficient Digital Twins, the statement further said.

Dr Roy George, Chief Scientist, IVA said that the company's groundbreaking work has garnered attention and accolades on various platforms, including the Open Innovation Challenge -2022 initiated by Delhi Police in collaboration with AGNIi mission.

Advertisment

"IVA was also shortlisted as a finalist in the GITEX Supernova Challenge held in Dubai in November 2021 and was a recipient of the Government of Kerala Idea Grant in 2019," he said.

Through AI-enabled farming in collaboration with the Kerala Agriculture University, IVA is supporting farmers by ensuring efficient resource supply to plants in a controlled environment.

IVA has also diversified its technological reach into the industrial security ecosystem, with its advanced video analytics platform, with features such as accident detection and prediction of accident blackspots, the company statement added. PTI LGK SDP SS