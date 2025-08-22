Kerala startups to get boost into Gulf logistics market through new Cohort Programme

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 (PTI) Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched a new Supply Chain and Logistics track under its 2025 Industry Cohort Programme, in collaboration with its Middle East counterpart.

The initiative aims to support 10 promising Indian startups seeking to enter the UAE and the wider Gulf region’s rapidly evolving logistics and trade market, the organisation said in a statement on Friday.

The programme, with Transworld Group as its strategic industry partner, is designed to foster innovation by enabling pilot projects, forging partnerships, and providing investment opportunities with some of the region’s leading logistics players, KSUM said.

Targeted as an industry-specific initiative, the programme focuses on high-impact innovation areas such as digital freight platforms, AI/ML-driven supply chain visibility, cold chain efficiency, port and yard digitisation, last-mile delivery solutions, and cross-border compliance automation, it said.

Key components include B2B access through curated introductions to decision-makers in the Middle East logistics sector, domain mentorship from regional industry veterans, and a pilot launch pad to validate solutions via Transworld Group’s extensive network.

The programme will also facilitate direct connections with GCC-based logistics technology and infrastructure investors, while providing tailored support for market entry, localisation, and scaling in the UAE and the Gulf region.

KSUM’s 2025 Industry Cohort Programme spans three major verticals: Food & AgriTech, Supply Chain & Logistics, and TravelTech. Each vertical will feature 10 handpicked, market-ready startups selected for their growth potential and readiness to scale regionally.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said the initiative will “unleash the potential of cutting-edge Indian startups" by connecting them with leading industry players in the fast-growing UAE and Middle East ecosystem.

"This flagship market acceleration initiative bridges startups with strategic business opportunities, mentorship from industry leaders and global experts, partnerships, deep investor engagement, and sector-specific collaboration and investment prospects in the region," he added.