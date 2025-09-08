Kerala State Beverages Corporation registers record Rs 970.74 cr in liquor sales during Onam

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (PTI) The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) clocked an all-time high of Rs 970.74 crores in liquor sales from its Bevco outlets in the state during the 12-day Onam season, KSBC said on Monday.

According to the data shared by KSBC, from August 25 to September 6, the total liquor sales amounted to Rs 970.74 crores. KSBC recorded a growth of 9.34 per cent in sales revenue compared to the previous year's sales during the Onam season, which was Rs 842.07 crores.

The highest sale was reported on September 4 (Uthradam day of Onam) with a collection of Rs 137.64 crores, followed by Rs 96.52 crores on September 3 and Rs 90.43 crores on September 2.

KSBC said that it had sold liquor worth Rs 826.38 crore till Uthradam day.

Among the outlets, the Karunagappally store, located adjacent to the Kollam warehouse, recorded the highest sales in the state on Uthradam day, with a total of Rs 1.46 crore.

It was followed by the Kavanad Ashramam outlet in Kollam (Rs 1.24 crore) and the Kuttippala Edappal outlet in Malappuram (Rs 1.11 crore), data stated.

The state currently has 278 BEVCO outlets and 155 self-service stores. BEVCO outlets remained closed across the state on Friday, the Onam day.

Apart from KSBC, Consumerfed also operates liquor outlets across the state, and the data on its liquor sales has yet to be released. PTI TBA TBA ROH