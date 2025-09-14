Kerala to get Rs 100-cr food processing, life sciences hub at Angamaly

Kochi, Sep 14 (PTI) Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Sunday laid the foundation stone for RCC Nutrafill’s Food Processing and Life Sciences Manufacturing Facility at Angamaly here.

The ceremony, which included a bhoomi pooja, marked the launch of a project designed as Kerala’s "first integrated manufacturing and processing hub." The facility will combine cold storage, warehousing, research and development, logistics, and the handling of life sciences and FMCG products, RCC Nutrafill said in a statement.

Rajeev said the project reflects Kerala’s commitment to industrial growth driven by innovation and high-end technology.

“The government remains fully committed to supporting Nutrafill’s vision and ensuring this facility becomes a benchmark for innovation, quality, and sustainable manufacturing,” he added.

Spread across five acres, the facility is expected to complete its first phase within 24 months. RCC Nutrafill said the project involves an investment of Rs 100 crore and aims to generate 500 direct and indirect jobs in two phases.

RCC Nutrafill Director Sai Devarajulu Prasad thanked the Kerala government for its support.

“This facility marks a significant step in strengthening the region’s position in the food processing and life sciences sector. Our focus is on creating local employment, fostering skill development, and contributing to Kerala’s economic growth by supporting sustainable innovation and building a lasting industry ecosystem,” he said. PTI TBA SSK