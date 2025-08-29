Kerala to host EU-backed conclave to boost sustainable marine growth

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (PTI) The Kerala government, in association with the European Union (EU), will conduct a two-day conclave here to promote the state as a hub of Blue Economy, the Fisheries Department said on Friday.

The conclave, 'Blue Tides–Two Shores, One Vision', will explore a diverse range of themes and avenues for collaboration, a statement by the department said.

The conclave is being organised by the State Fisheries Department at The Leela Kovalam on September 18 and 19.

The conclave will feature extensive deliberations and interactions on synergising Kerala’s strategic advantages in the blue economy with the EU’s scientific and policy expertise to build a sustainable and resilient global model, the statement said.

“A country-first initiative, this partnership seeks to create a global model for sustainable development, ensuring thriving communities and a resilient ecosystem for generations to come,” Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian is quoted as having said in the statement.

Cherian said that the Blue Economy is the strength and the promise of Kerala.

“The upcoming conclave seeks to unite global expertise and local innovation to advance fisheries and aquaculture, modernise coastal infrastructure, nurture skills, and unlock investment opportunities,” he added.

According to the Fisheries department, the key objectives of the meet include fostering sustainable development through ocean-based economic growth, enabling EU-Kerala partnership in marine logistics, aquaculture, coastal tourism, renewable marine energy, and green technologies.

Hervé Delphin, EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, along with ambassadors to India from 20 European countries, will attend the event.

These include envoys from France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Austria, Cyprus, and Malta, the statement said.

Abdul Nasar B, Special Secretary of Kerala, and Chelsasini V, Director of Fisheries, will lead the conclave, it said.

Policy leaders, industry experts, investors, academics, and innovators will share their ideas and perspectives across various sessions, it added.

The Blue Economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve livelihoods, while safeguarding the health of marine ecosystems.