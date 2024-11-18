Kerala to host global investment summit from Jan 29

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (PTI) Kerala will host a two-day global investment meet here from January 29 eyeing a transformational leap in the state's industrial sector.

Advertisment

Titled 'Vizhinjam Conclave 2024: Global Investment Summit', a first-of-its-kind initiative promises to redefine the scope of industrial and economic development by leveraging the untapped potential of the Vizhinjam International Seaport here.

The summit aims to generate significant employment opportunities—up to ten times the direct jobs created by the port itself—through associated industries and infrastructure, an official statement said on Monday.

It is also expected to position Kerala as a critical node in the global supply chain, fostering growth in tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, non-conventional energy, and fisheries, among other sectors, it said.

Advertisment

Organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) in collaboration with the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), the conclave will offer Kerala an opportunity to diversify its industrial base while aligning with India’s maritime ambitions.

The event will feature comprehensive discussions on investment avenues such as container freight stations, logistics parks, equipment repair units, and warehousing facilities, it said.

The Outer Area Growth Corridor Project, envisioned as an industrial hub, will be another focal point for discussions, underscoring the port’s potential to catalyse economic activity in its vicinity.

Advertisment

The conclave will provide one-on-one interactions between delegates and business leaders, along with sessions on investor-centric policies and benefits, aimed at fostering confidence and collaboration.

Special mentoring sessions are planned to encourage Kerala-based enterprises and start-ups to scale up their presence in port-driven industries, it said.

Efforts to engage and integrate local communities into this industrial shift will be a key agenda of the two-day conclave.

Advertisment

Representatives from industries operating in connection with prominent ports across India will share insights and best practices, while international delegates are expected to explore collaborative opportunities, making the conclave a truly global platform, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH