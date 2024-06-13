Kerala to host international Gen AI conclave in partnership with IBM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 13 (PTI) The Kerala Government is set to hold a two-day international Gen AI conclave in Kochi, Industries Minister P Rajeev said on Thursday, describing it as a flagship event that will demonstrate the state's commitment to fostering innovation and embracing transformative technologies.

The minister launched the official website of the July 11-12 event, which is being organised in collaboration with IBM.

Officials said the event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to explore the transformative potential of AI and its impact on society and the economy.

This event will be a significant milestone in the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Kerala and the country, Rajeev said.

"The International Gen AI Conclave stands as a testament to Kerala's commitment to fostering innovation and embracing transformative technologies. With IBM as the partner, this groundbreaking initiative aims to position Kerala as a hub for Generative AI innovation, catalysing economic growth and driving forward the state's vision for Industry 4.0 readiness," the minister said.

Rajeev said the government aims to transform Kerala as an AI destination through this conclave, which around 1,000 delegates are expected to attend.

The decision to hold a grand AI conclave was announced in this year's budget as one of the most important interventions by the state government in the AI sector.

Speaking on the occasion through videoconferencing, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President of Products at IBM Software, emphasised the importance of public and private collaboration in scaling generative AI.

"This event will help drive generative AI innovation, address business and societal challenges, and foster skill development. By providing access to top-quality tools and knowledge, this is a significant step by the state government to strengthen the talent pool and infrastructure in cutting-edge technology research and development," he said.

Nirmal added that it will be a huge achievement and opportunity for Kerala as the conclave will feature global clients and talents. PTI TGB TGB ANE