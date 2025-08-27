Kerala to host two-day Global Skill Summit to boost talent, innovation

Kochi, Aug 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Kerala’s two-day Global Skill Summit, aimed at redefining the state’s role in shaping the discourse on skills, education, and the future of work.

The summit, scheduled for August 29 and 30 here, is being organised under the guidance of the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), an official release said on Wednesday.

The event will bring together global experts, industry leaders, academics, and policymakers to explore how Kerala’s human resource strength can be transformed into a powerful driver of innovation and economic growth, it added.

“The state, long celebrated for its achievements in literacy, healthcare, and human development, is now positioning itself as a global hub for skilled talent. By hosting the Skill Kerala Global Summit in Kochi, Kerala is not merely showcasing its achievements but is setting out a clear vision for a future where skills, knowledge, and innovation will define prosperity,” the release said.

A key highlight of the summit will be the launch of the LinkedIn Kerala Talent Report 2025, a first-of-its-kind study that will provide insights into the state’s talent base, employability trends, and growing global footprint, it added.

“The event will bring together some of the brightest minds from India and abroad, including S D Shibulal, former CEO and co-founder of Infosys; Santhosh Mathew of the Gates Foundation; Raimund Klein, founding CEO of the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT); Tom Bewick, Professor of Skills and Workforce Policy, UK; and Megan Lily of Jobs and Skills Australia,” it said.

Speaking ahead of the summit, former Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said, “We are committed to bringing quality jobs that will fulfil the aspirations of Kerala’s talent. This summit will also witness the signing of MoUs with top companies that can leverage their global capability centres based on the high-quality outputs of our higher education system.” K-DISC, in the release, emphasised that the summit is designed as a statement of intent—a clear demonstration that Kerala is determined to convert its demographic advantage into sustainable livelihoods, expand opportunities for its youth, and position itself as a global centre of innovation and talent. PTI HMP SSK