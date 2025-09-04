Kerala to see Rs 8,000-10,000 cr annual revenue loss due to GST rate rationalisation: FM Balagopal

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Kerala is expected to see an annual revenue loss of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore due to Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Thursday.

While making it clear that the state supports the GST rate cuts that will reduce prices, the minister said the central government should ensure that the rate cut benefits are passed on to the common people.

On Wednesday, the GST Council approved a two-rate structure -- 5 and 18 per cent -- from the current four slabs -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

At a media briefing in the national capital, Balagopal said compensation should be provided for states but the issue was not taken seriously during the GST Council meeting.

According to Balagopal, the annual revenue loss from four sectors -- cement, electronics, auto and insurance -- is estimated at Rs 2,500 crore.

Almost all personal-use items and aspirational goods for the middle class, like AC and washing machines, will see rate cuts.

Premium paid for individual life insurance and health insurance (including family floater), policies, too, have been exempted from GST.

On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said all decisions at the GST Council were taken unanimously, with no disagreement with any state.

The financial implication of the rate rationalisation would be Rs 48,000 crore and this would be "fiscally sustainable for Centre and state", Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava said on Wednesday. PTI RAM TRB