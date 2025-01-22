Kerala Tourism signs MoU with KSUM for tech integration of projects

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) The Kerala Tourism Department on Wednesday signed a MoU with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to use innovative solutions to improve the tourism experience by engaging the state's growing startup ecosystem.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran and KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika signed the MoU, in the presence of Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, at a function held here, according to an official statement.

The MoU aims at setting up an innovation centre which is also the first such initiative in the country.

One of the key objectives of the partnership is the promotion of caravan tourism, by establishing modern, well-equipped caravan parks, to attract both domestic and foreign tourists by offering a unique travel experience in line with global trends, it said.

The agreement also seeks to promote workation/startup pods, blending scenic accommodations with co-working facilities, to cater to the growing demand for remote work opportunities in picturesque settings.

The statement said the partnership between the Tourism Department and KSUM also underscores the importance of sustainable solutions by focusing on eco-friendly sanitation systems and deploying tech-enabled cleaning mechanisms.

The MoU also envisions the introduction of AI-powered multilingual information kiosks to provide seamless and accessible assistance to tourists for a well-informed and convenient travel experience.

Central to the agreement is the establishment of the Freedom Square, which will serve as a hub for collaboration, fostering innovation and entrepreneurial growth, it said.

"The creation of a Hospitality and Tourism Innovation Centre is another key feature, aimed at nurturing innovative solutions tailored to the tourism sector. This centre will act as a catalyst for startups to develop and deploy technologies that enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement within the industry," the statement added.

Riyas said by integrating innovative ideas and technology from the state's robust startup ecosystem, the state can accelerate the growth of the tourism sector, especially in the context of the state's focus on increasing foreign tourist footfall.

The minister said this financial year will see technology-dominated innovations in the tourism sector and this MoU will act as a catalyst in that direction.

He said the collaboration is set to bring about a major transformation in the state's tourism sector which will enable a far more hassle-free travel experience and increase the tourist footfall in the state.

The partnership will also help develop attractive tourism products and present them across the globe with the help of innovative ideas and technologies, the minister said.

This MoU with KSUM is a significant step towards integrating the tourism sector with tech-based solutions, said Surendran.

"Many ideas are under consideration by the Tourism Department to ramp up the state's tourism sector. Our top priority is to provide tech-based solutions to address issues in the tourism sector in areas like basic amenities, security and enhancing tourism experience," she said.

A literature circuit where tourists can experience destinations linked to Malayalam literary classics is under consideration since many of these have been translated into global languages, she added. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK KH