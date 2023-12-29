Kerala Tourism takes to the skies with 'helitaxi' adventures

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) In a bid to enhance tourist experiences, the Kerala Tourism Department is launching a Helitaxi project, allowing visitors to swiftly explore the picturesque landscapes of the southern state by air.

Advertisment

State Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said the initiative aims to boost 'heli tourism' activities by collaborating with stakeholders and helicopter operators.

The minister said that the Department of Tourism's role is solely that of a facilitator, supporting licensed operators who sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Based on research, the government will guide stakeholders in initiatives promoting heli tourism but will not engage in direct services, operations, or provide financial support, he said in a statement.

Advertisment

Kochi is slated to be the heli tourism hub, connecting to destinations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Jatayu Rock, the scenic backwaters of Kumarakom and Alappuzha, hill stations and other destinations in various places including northern Kasaragod in the initial phase.

The plan utilises existing operational helipads and is looking at potential tie-ups with private landowners to expand the network.

The minister clarified that while 'helitaxis' may cater to travellers looking to explore multiple destinations within a short timeframe, the government does not intend to develop airstrips at present.

Advertisment

Regarding costs, Riyas said they would depend on flying time and operator charges, with a competitive pricing model offering tourists various options.

On the seating capacity and safety measures, Riyas assured that operators would comply with aviation regulations, and that the seating capacity would vary between 6-12 passengers based on helicopter models.

The minister also hinted at potential expansion in the project's second phase, whereby airstrips would be developed at locations like Bekal in Kasaragod, which is famous for the Bekal Fort and the beach.

On the possibilities for public-private partnership, Riyas said the government is currently only playing a facilitative role. PTI TGB TGB ANE