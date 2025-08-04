Kerala unveils first neurodiversity-friendly coworking hub at Kochi Metro Station

Kochi, Aug 4 (PTI) Kerala is opening its first neurodiversity-friendly coworking space, designed to create an inclusive workplace for people with diverse needs.

Called 'i by Infopark', the 48,000 sq ft facility is located at Ernakulam South Metro Station here.

It can host more than 550 professionals and offers flexible work areas with modern amenities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

He said the project would serve as a model for the future and be expanded across the state to boost innovation and create jobs.

"Spread over an area of around 48,000 square feet, the facility offers 582 seats, high-speed internet, 100 per cent power backup, and 24/7 security, along with a professional reception, cafeteria, office pods, meeting zones, and a wide range of other services," the Chief Minister said in a Facebook post.

Another key feature is its rental arrangements, which allow office spaces to be customised to suit business needs, he said.

The primary target groups are gig workers, freelancers, multinational companies, IT/IT-enabled service providers, and companies looking to set up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Kerala, Vijayan said.

If the project proves successful, the government plans to set up similar centres across the state, he added. PTI TGB TGB ROH