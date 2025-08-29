Kerala's KELTRON to export laptops to Zimbabwe

Kochi, Aug 29 (PTI) The state-run Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON) signed an agreement here on Friday with Zimbabwe to supply its products and services to the African nation.

In a function, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev took a purchase order from Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Rajesh Kumar Indukant Modi.

According to KELTRON, the purchase order for the supply and manufacture of its Coconics laptops was exchanged between its officials and representatives of the Zimbabwean Zindia company.

”In the future, other KELTRON products, including traffic lights, solar systems, and knowledge services, will also be introduced in Zimbabwe. The two ministers also held detailed discussions on these possibilities,” a government statement said.

Rajeev expressed happiness over the cooperation between Keltron and Zimbabwe.

According to Rajeev, as per the initial agreement, KELTRON will manufacture and supply 3,000 laptops.

He said that KELTRON is prepared to establish a skill development centre, a knowledge-sharing centre, and an assembly unit in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean Deputy Minister Modi said it is the beginning of a new path of mutual cooperation, productivity, and innovation.

Welcoming the partnership, he pledged Zimbabwe’s full support in strengthening and expanding the collaboration.

Zimbabwe Trade Commissioner Baiju Mohan Kumar, KELTRON Managing Director Sreekumar Nair, and other officials and representatives participated in the function.

After the event, the Zimbabwean minister accompanied Rajeev to an agriculture fair in Kalamassery, the statement said.

Rajeev explained to Modi about the products displayed in the stalls at the trade fair.

He also presented the traditional Onakodi (Onam gift) and agricultural products to Modi, the statement said. PTI TBA HMP ROH