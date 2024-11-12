Kerala's Shaikh Hassan Khan scales Mount Kosciusko in Australia

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Kerala government employee Shaikh Hassan Khan has climbed Mount Kosciusko in Australia, and now, he has scaled the highest peaks in seven continents.

Khan has been climbing various peaks as part of his efforts to create awareness about climate change and spread the message of world peace.

So far, he has scaled Mount Vinson (Antarctica), Mount Everest (Asia), Mount Denali (North America), Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Elbrus (Europe) and Mount Aconcagua (Argentina). He had also summited Ojos del Salado, the highest active volcano, located on the Argentina-Chile border.

Khan told PTI that he scaled Mount Kosciusko on November 10 and hoisted the Indian national flag.

Currently, he is on leave from his government job. PTI RAM BAL BAL