Kerala's Technopark records software exports worth 11,630 cr for FY 2022-23

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI) Kerala's pioneer IT hub Technopark here has reported a remarkable surge in software export revenue for the financial year 2022-23.

Advertisment

The organization saw a substantial increase of Rs 1,855 crores in export revenue, registering a 19 per cent growth compared to the previous fiscal year, a statement said here on Wednesday.

Also, the Technopark has consistently maintained an A+ stable rating from CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Service of India Limited) for the last three years, underscoring its robust financial performance and seamless transactions.

The campus spread over 768.63 acres with 11.22 million sq. ft of built up space, currently hosts 72,000 employees across 486 companies.

Advertisment

In the last financial year, 46 companies opened new IT/ITeS offices in Technopark and during that time, Technopark's software export revenue from 465 companies was Rs 9,775 crores, it said.

This fiscal year it has reached Rs 11,630 crores, which is an excellent growth curve.

Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO of Technopark, emphasized that the sustained yearly growth in software exports by IT/ITES industries' of Technopark bodes well for the entire IT ecosystem of Kerala.

He also added that the developmental efforts undertaken by Technopark with the support of the state government, along with infrastructure development activities by co-developers and availability of sound social fabric within the city act as catalysts for the IT sector's expansion in the state.

Technopark's software export growth trajectory since its inception, is an indicator of the organisation's tremendous potential for IT/ITeS companies to flourish by investing here in Kerala, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH