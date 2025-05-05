Kesar Petroproduct begins commercial production of fertilizer at its new plant in Ratnagiri

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Kesar Petroproduct, a manufacturer of phthalocyanine blue crude pigment and its downstream products, on Monday said it has started commercial production at its new fertiliser plant in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

This new plant, with an annual capacity of 6,000 tonnes, will manufacture high-end fertilizers, thereby significantly boosting the company's topline moving forward, Kesar Petroproduct said in a statement.

The by-products of the pigment plant will be used to manufacture fertilizers at the new facility, which will also enhance the pigment capacity in the existing plant, it stated.

Kesar Petroproducts currently produces close to 600 tonnes per month of copper phthalocyanine blue crude, 150 tonnes per month of alpha blue, 200 tonnes per month of beta blue, and 50 tonnes per month of pigment green.

The colourants are used in a wide spectrum of industries and consumers, including printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, paper, ceramics, textiles, glass, food, and cosmetics.

Dinesh Shankarlal Sharma, Chairman of Kesar Petroproducts, said, "We expect this foray into the fertiliser industry to significantly boost our revenues in the coming months. We have invested in state-of-the-art manufacturing products and new age technology to constantly innovate and come up with products to meet the needs of our consumers and are also confident this new unit will help further strengthen our position in the industry. We expect the new unit to generate around 20 per cent additional revenue per annum in the coming years." Kesar Petroproducts, which contributes up to 15 per cent of the country's copper phthalocyanine market, registered a turnover of Rs 49.66 crore in December 2024 quarter.

The company's turnover during the three quarters of financial year 2024-2025 reached Rs 144.18 crore, which was close to the annual turnover of Rs 148.89 crore recorded in the preceding fiscal.