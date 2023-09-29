Key infra sector growth rises to 14-month high of 12.1 pc in Aug

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to a 14-month high of 12.1 per cent in August 2023 against 4.2 per cent a year ago, mainly due to expansion in production of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, according to the official data released on Friday.

The expansion in August is the highest since June 2022, when it was 13.2 per cent.

The production of refinery products, steel, cement and electricity also grew in August, the data showed.

The core sector growth in July was 8.4 per cent, the Commerce and Industry Ministry data showed.

The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 7.7 per cent in April-August 2023-24 against 10 per cent in the year-ago period. PTI RR BAL BAL BAL