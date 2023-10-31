Key infra sector growth slows down to 8.1 pc in September

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 8.1 per cent in September 2023 against 8.3 per cent recorded a year ago, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

Crude oil output dipped by 0.4 per cent in September as against a contraction of 2.3 per cent in the same month last year.

The core sector growth in August was 12.5 per cent.

The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 7.8 per cent in April-September 2023-24 against 9.8 per cent in the year-ago period. PTI RR HVA