Key infra sectors' growth slows down to 2 pc in September

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The growth in production of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 2 per cent in September as against 9.5 per cent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Wednesday.

However, the output growth is positive against a contraction of 1.6 per cent in August.

Out of the eight key sectors, three -- crude oil, natural gas and electricity -- recorded negative growth in September.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.2 per cent during April-September this fiscal. It was 8.2 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which measures overall industrial growth. PTI RR HVA