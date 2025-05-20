Key infra sectors' growth slows to eight-month low of 0.5 pc in April

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to an eight-month low of 0.5 per cent in April, as against 6.9 per cent growth registered a year ago, according to official data released on Tuesday.

In March, output of these sectors grew by 4.6 per cent.

During the month under review, production of crude oil, refinery products and fertiliser recorded a negative growth.

The previous low growth rate was recorded in August 2024, when these sectors expanded by (-) 1.5 per cent. PTI RR HVA