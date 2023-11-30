Key infra sectors growth up at 12.1 pc in October

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The output of eight key infrastructure sectors rose by 12.1 per cent in October 2023 against 0.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period, according to the official data released on Thursday.

Advertisment

All the sectors except for fertiliser recorded healthy production growth in the month under review.

The core sector (coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity) growth in September was 9.2 per cent.

Coal, steel, cement and electricity production recorded double-digit growth.

The output growth of eight sectors was at 8.6 per cent in April-October 2023-24 against 8.4 per cent in the year-ago period. PTI RR RR MR