Key points of first RBI monetary policy of FY25

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced the first monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25 which kept the repo rate unchanged for the seventh time in a row.
Here are the key takeaways from the address by RBI:
- India's GDP growth for FY25 projected at 7%
- RBI Monetary Policy Committee decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
- RBI's monetary policy decision based on majority of 5:1 vote
- Robust growth prospects provide policy space to remain focused on bringing inflation to 4% target
- Food inflation pressures accentuated in February; MPC remains vigilant towards upside risk of inflation
- Global debt-to-GDP ratio remains high, may have spill-over effect on emerging economies
- Global growth remains resilient; recent uptick in crude oil prices needs to be closely monitored
- Continuing geopolitical tensions pose upside risks to commodity prices
- High, persisting food inflation could unhinge anchoring of inflationary expectations
- Elephant in the room (inflation) appears to have gone out for a walk, we want it to remain in forest
- RBI retains inflation forecast at 4.5% with risk evenly balanced assuming normal monsoon for current fiscal
- Moderating inflationary pressure, sustained momentum in manufacturing, services sectors should boost private investment
- Rural demand catching up, consumption expected to support economic growth in FY'25
- India's forex reserves reached all-time high of USD 645.6 billion as of March 29