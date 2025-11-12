Keystone Realtors Q2 profit down 85 pc to Rs 10 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Keystone Realtors Ltd has reported 85 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.89 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 65.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 520.90 crore in the quarter from Rs 556.22 crore a year gao, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 37 completed projects, 19 ongoing and 24 forthcoming projects.

So far, the company has delivered over 26 million square feet of construction area, and has a pipeline of 47 million square feet. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU