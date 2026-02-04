Keystone Realtors Q3 profit down 83 pc to Rs 5 cr on lower income

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Keystone Realtors Ltd on Wednesday reported an 83 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.08 crore in the December quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 29.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 293.95 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 485.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

During the April-December period of this fiscal year, the company's profit fell to Rs 31.30 crore from Rs 121.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 1,103.49 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year from Rs 1,479.24 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) property market. PTI MJH TRB