Keystone Realtors Q4 sales bookings up 1pc to Rs 854cr, FY25 pre-sales rise 34pc to Rs 3,028cr

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd on Tuesday reported a 1 per cent growth in sales bookings to Rs 854 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal as housing demand continues to be strong.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 843 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Keystone Realtors also informed that its sales bookings rose 34 per cent to Rs 3,028 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year from Rs 2,266 crore in the preceding year.

Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors, said, "FY25 has been an eventful and successful year for our company, marked by impressive achievements across key performance metrics, including pre-sales, collections, business development and new launches." The company's collections of funds from customers also showed remarkable growth, reaching Rs 2,326 crore for the entire 2024-25, he "In 2024-25, we launched a total of 7 projects with an estimated GDV (gross development value) of Rs 5,019 crore. The redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai remain a significant area of focus, and as a leader in this space, we are strategically positioned to capitalise on this momentum," Irani said.

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors sells its properties under the 'Rustomjee' brand.