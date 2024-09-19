KFC trains employees in sign language, to double Speech and Hearing-Impaired employee by 2026

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Fast food chain KFC has provided training in sign language to its over 17,000 employees which include people working at restaurants operated by its franchise partners in India.

Besides, KFC which operates its QSR chain through its franchise partners Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India, aims to double Speech and Hearing-Impaired employee strength by 2026, according to a company statement.

With this, KFC "becomes the first QSR in India to launch a Sign Language training program for 100 per cent of its employees" spread over across 240 cities in 1,200-plus restaurants.

"The training is part of KFC India's Kshamata program, which is aimed at feeding people's potential, and bridging the gender and ability gap. Through Kshamata, KFC is committed towards empowering women and the speech and hearing-impaired across restaurants and aims to double the number of speech and hearing impaired (SHI) employees, by 2026," it said.

"We are also taking this sign language movement beyond just our organisation into the hospitality industry. With the interactive kiosk at popular locations, we're encouraging consumers to learn to order their favourite food items across brands using sign language," KFC India Partner Countries General Manager Moksh Chopra said.

KFC is part of Yum! Brands, the US-based quick-service restaurant major, which also owns restaurant chains like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill. PTI KRH KRH SHW