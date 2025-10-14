KFin Tech completes acquisition of 51 pc stake in Ascent Fund Services for USD 35 mn

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) KFin Technologies, a provider of investor and issuer solutions to global asset managers, on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent controlling stake in Ascent Fund Services (Singapore) Pte Ltd for USD 35 million.

With this, KFin Technologies has became the sole promoter of Ascent, a fast-growing global fund administrator.

Ascent posted revenues of USD 17.5 million for the financial year ending July 31, 2025, with assets under administration of USD 26 billion. It has clients across 18 geographies, serving over 640 global alternative investment funds.

This acquisition marks KFin Technologies' expansion into the growing global fund administration industry.

With this closing, KFin Technologies' global assets under administration (AUA) grew to about USD 340 billion in aggregate, as of September 2025.

"The acquisition elevates the proportion of our international business in the overall revenue from the current 5 per cent to over 16 per cent," Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies, said in a statement.

Also, the addition of Ascent brings a cross-border team of over 250 highly experienced domain experts into the KFintech Group, strengthening its client acquisition, product development, and delivery capabilities to service global asset managers.

KFintech now operates from over 230 offices in more than 15 countries worldwide, with over 6,700 employees, including over 1,300 technology experts.

The transaction provides KFintech an immediate 51 per cent holding in Ascent via its Singapore arm, with the remaining 49 per cent scheduled to be acquired in three equal tranches after the end of fiscal years 2028, 2029, and 2030.

The investment is fully funded through internal accruals.