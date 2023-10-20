KFin Technologies Q2 profit grows 28 pc to Rs 61 cr

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Tech-driven financial services firm KFin Technologies on Friday reported a 28 per cent surge in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 61.4 crore in three months ended September.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 47.92 crore in the same quarter preceding the fiscal, KFin Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations grew 16 per cent to Rs 209 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 180.16 crore in the July-September quarter of the preceding financial year (2022-23).

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the company added 172 new corporate clients and four million investor folios under issuer solutions.

"Our investment in next-generation technology and talent in the last four years is facilitating new client wins and process efficiencies across business segments which continue to aid faster growth in sales, expansion in margins and profitability," Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies said.

In the first half of the current fiscal (2023-24), the company's profit after tax stood at Rs 104.75 crore, an upsurge of 23 per cent year-on-year, and revenue from operation was at Rs 390.48 crore, an increase of 12 per cent year-on-year. PTI SP DRR