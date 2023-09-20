KGiSL tech launches Dolphin 2.0 to cater to capital market

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Banking, financial services, and insurance-centric enterprise software company KGiSL has unveiled its latest software-as-a-service platform Dolphin 2.0 to cater to the capital market, the company said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The new version of Dolphin 2.0 is a technologically advanced version of its flagship product Dolphin and allows businesses to have an operational transformation in the capital market segment.

"Our drive behind developing Dolphin 2.0 stemmed from the aspiration to provide a unified global SaaS platform with cutting-edge technology that is not just operationally effective but also cost-conscious," said company Director and CEO Prassadh Shanmugan in a company statement.

"This updated version will now be a single platform for both institutional and retail brokers serving across regions, reinforcing our determination to emerge as the global leader in the capital market back-office space," Shanmugan said.

Dolphin 2.0 was launched in Mumbai in partnership with US-based technology major Oracle.

"Dolphin is a powerful and seamless performer in back-office operations. Being database independent, it works best with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure," said Oracle India (IaaS and PaaS Services) senior director and country head Vivek Gupta. PTI VIJ ROH