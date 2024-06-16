Khadi Prakritik paints get certification from national testing agency

New Delhi: Khadi Prakritik emulsion and distemper paints have been certified as Indian standard compliant by the National Test House (NTH), a government quality assurance body, the food and consumer affairs ministry said on Sunday.

The comprehensive testing conducted by the NTH has affirmed that the emulsion paint meets the stringent BIS 15489:2013 standards, while the distemper paint complies with BIS 428:2013 standards, the ministry said in a statement.

The paints, made by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), passed tests for application properties, thinning, drying time and finish.

The paints dried in less than four hours and gave a smooth, uniform finish, the ministry said, adding that the products are available in a white base that can be tinted to other colours.

Over 3,00,000 litres of the paints and distemper were sold in the past year, the statement said, without giving a comparative figure.

KVIC, a statutory body, promotes village-based industries. Khadi refers to hand-spun and hand-woven natural fibre.

Consumers are showing increasing interest in eco-friendly products like paints, which KVIC describes as natural and sustainable.