Kharif paddy sowing rises 12 pc to 365 lakh hectares; acreage of cotton, oilseeds down

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Paddy sowing so far this kharif season is higher by 12 per cent at 364.80 lakh hectares, according to government data.

Sowing of paddy -- the main crop of kharif (summer-sown) season -- stood at 325.36 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on August 8, 2025.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops rose to 995.63 lakh hectares till August 8, from 957.15 lakh hectares a year ago, an official statement said on Monday.

The acreage of pulses increased marginally to 106.68 lakh hectares from 106.52 lakh hectares, while the sowing area of coarse cereals rose to 178.73 lakh hectares from 170.96 lakh hectares.

In the non-foodgrains category, the acreage of oilseeds was down at 175.61 lakh hectares from 182.43 lakh hectares.

Area under cotton was down at 106.96 lakh hectares from 110.49 lakh hectares.

However, sugarcane sowing was slightly higher so far at 57.31 lakh hectares against 55.68 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the overall monsoon to be above normal this year. PTI MJH TRB