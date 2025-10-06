Kharif paddy sowing rises 1.35pc to 441.58 lakh hectares so far; oilseeds acreage down

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Paddy sown area has increased by 1.35 per cent to 441.58 lakh hectares this kharif season so far on better monsoon rains, according to government data.

Sowing of paddy -- the main crop of kharif (summer-sown) season -- stood at 435.68 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released the progress of area coverage under kharif crops as of October 3, 2025.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops rose to 1,121.46 lakh hectares till October 3, from 1,114.95 lakh hectares a year ago, an official statement said on Monday.

The acreage of pulses increased marginally to 120.41 lakh hectares from 119.04 lakh hectares, while the sowing area of coarse cereals rose to 194.67 lakh hectares from 183.54 lakh hectares.

In the non-food grains category, the acreage of oilseeds decreased to 190.13 lakh hectares from 200.75 lakh hectares.

Area under cotton was down at 110.63 lakh hectares from 112.97 lakh hectares.

However, sugarcane sowing was slightly higher so far at 59.07 lakh hectares against 57.22 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the overall monsoon to be above normal this year.