Khattar asks Chhattisgarh govt not to levy cess on hydro, pump storage projects

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday requested the Chhattisgarh government not to levy cess on hydropower and pump storage projects in the state, an official statement said Wednesday.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur, the minister also asked the state government to expeditiously resolve the issues related to the projects of NTPC in the state, which have been conceptualised or are under development, and look into the land acquisition and mining lease related issues with respect to the development of captive coal blocks, the Ministry of Power said.

"The Minister has requested the state government not to levy any cess on hydropower projects and Pump Storage Projects as such form of levies adds on to the tariff for the consumers. He advised that the state, though close to the national average in AT&C losses, should further strive to reduce it to below 10 per cent," the ministry said.

During the meeting, Khattar also reviewed the progress of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the state. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL