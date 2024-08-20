Khattar launches compendium of CEA regulations; portals for survey of power projects

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday launched a compendium of regulations of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) that are crucial in ensuring grid stability and maintaining safety standards in electricity operations.

The compendium covers a wide range of topics, including technical standards, safety measures, grid connectivity, and more, reflecting the evolving needs of India's power sector, Ministry of Power said in a statement.

"The release of this compendium of CEA regulations is a crucial step towards ensuring transparency in the power sector in India. The regulations encapsulated in this compendium will bring uniformity of rules and will provide a centralised and easily accessible source of information at one place for ease of compliances by the power sector stakeholders," Khattar said.

The minister also launched an online Portal for Monitoring Survey and Investigation Activities of Hydro Electric Projects and Pumped Storage Projects (JAL VIDYUT DPR).

Besides, he also launched a Portal for Online Monitoring Of Projects 'Thermal (PROMPT) and online portal DRIPS (Disaster Resilient Infrastructure for Power Sector)'. PTI ABI TRB