Khattar launches new e-Bhoomi Portal to further ease land purchase process for govt projects

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched the new e-Bhoomi portal to further ease the process of purchasing land for government projects with the land owners' consent.

The government aims to purchase land in a transparent manner with the consent of the landowners, Khattar said here.

Now, apart from farmers, aggregators will also be able to offer land on this portal, he added.

The aggregator must be an income taxpayer and must have a Parivar Pehchan Patra family ID, the chief minister said.

The offer of land on the new portal would be valid for six months. Farmers can offer their land independently or through listed aggregators. A minimum offer of 10 acre has been made mandatory for voluntary offers made by aggregators, he said.

Nodal officers have been identified in each department and at the district level to facilitate and coordinate the entire process. Under the process, once anyone (individual or aggregator) uploads the offer on the portal, it will be informed to the designated agency, which will inform the concerned government department for the proposed project, he added.

After this, the process will start on automatic mode considering the rates being offered by the individual or aggregator.

"If the rates are within the range of the Collector rate then the Administrative Secretary of the department will immediately approve it after examining the feasibility," he said.

However, if the rates are higher than the collector rates, the proposal will be presented for consideration before the Committee of Secretaries headed by the Chief Secretary. If the rates are more than 50 per cent of the collector rates, the proposal will be sent to the High Powered Land Purchase Committee headed by the chief minister.

In normal cases, it is expected that the entire process will be completed within a time frame of 3 to 6 months.

This process will bring transparency as well as reduce complaints of delay in payment by land owners and aggregators, he said.

Meanwhile, in a step towards resolving land acquisition issues of the year 2011 for the expansion of the Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar, Khattar inaugurated the No-Litigation Policy-2023 portal on Wednesday.

This policy is set to address land-related issues in the villages of Kasan, Kukrola and Sahrawan, situated in the Manesar Tehsil of Gurugram district.

The primary objective of this policy is to extend benefits to landowners whose names are recorded in the revenue estate of villages Kasan, Kukrola and Sahrawan in Manesar Tehsil.

Khattar said that the key provision of this policy stipulates that landowners, upon accepting compensation in accordance with the awards announced on August 16, 2022, will refrain from challenging the land acquisition and seeking an increase in the compensation amounts mentioned in these awards.

They are also required to withdraw any pending court cases related to this land, he said.

The chief minister unveiled a portal for the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, an initiative aimed at ensuring that every economically weaker section has a roof over their heads.

This portal will facilitate applications from economically weaker families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh who are in need of housing.

He said that under this scheme, flats would be built in Panchkula, Gurugram, Sonipat and Faridabad, while other cities would offer both plot and flat options.

The scheme would be implemented by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, ensuring the provision of essential amenities in the housing colonies.

Meanwhile, giving relief to the farmers, Khattar said that the state government will give compensation at the rate of Rs 7,000 per acre to the farmers who have to sow paddy again due to heavy rains and floods during July this year.

On another issue, Khattar said the state government is introducing proactive OBC (Other Backward Classes) certificate issuance through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) family ID system.

"Now, citizens can conveniently download their OBC certificates online from the comfort of their homes by accessing the Citizen Saral Portal. If their eligibility is confirmed based on the data available in the OBC category within the Parivar Pehchan Patra, the certificates can be easily obtained," he said.

Khattar said that 397 schemes and services are currently linked to the Parivar Pehchan Patra, enabling eligible individuals to conveniently access and benefit from these services from their homes.