Khattar reviews progress of Fatehabad nuclear power project

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday reviewed the progress of the nuclear power project in Haryana's Fatehabad district.

Khattar along with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the progress of north India's first nuclear power plant -- Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) --in Fatehabad.

Senior government officials were also present at the event.

"This ambitious project will not only meet the long-term energy needs of Haryana and North India but will also further strengthen India's commitment towards clean and sustainable energy solutions," Khattar said in a post on X in Hindi.

The minister said projects like GHAVP will play a vital role in helping India achieve its net zero emission target by 2070.

"This project is a visionary step towards making India a leader in the field of nuclear energy technology and ensuring energy self-sufficiency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Khattar said.

Notably, GHAVP involves 4x700 MWe PHWRs (Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor) with a total project cost of Rs 41,594 crore.