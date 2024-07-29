Khelomore raises USD 2 million

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Sports-focused technology platform Khelomore on Monday announced a USD 2 million (about Rs 16.75 crore) fundraise led by Rajdip Gupta of Clear Bridge Ventures and Ashwin Damera of Eruditus.

The funding will be utilised for expanding its geographical footprint by enabling more Indians to access sports venues and play their favourite sports through the online booking platform, as per a statement.

*** Seeds Fincap raises USD 4.5 million via issuing NCDs * Non-bank lender Seeds Fincap on Monday said that it has raised USD 4.5 million by issuing non-convertible debentures.

The investment was led by impact investor ResponsAbility Investments AG, a statement said.

*** Monarch Networth Capital raises Rs 300 crore * Brokerage firm Monarch Networth Capital has raised Rs 300 crore through a preferential allotment of shares.

The company's promoter group entity Monarch Infraparks, CEO Gaurav Bhandari and other investors led in the infusion, a statement said, adding that the listed firm has also unveiled a bonus issue of shares.

*** Prudent Corporate Advisory Services AUM crosses Rs 1 lakh crore * Mutual fund distributor Prudent Corporate Advisory Services on Monday said the assets under management have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

It is the second non-banking mutual fund distributor to achieve the milestone, a statement said, adding that it now has 17 lakh investors.

*** Ugro Capital, Sidbi launch co-lending partnership * Non-bank lender Ugro Capital and state-owned Sidbi on Monday announced a co-lending partnership to help small businesses access credit.

It will provide faster and affordable credit to micro, small and medium enterprises, according to a statement.

*** Muthoot Fincorp launches Vyapar Vikas Gold Loan * Non-bank lender Muthoot Fincorp on Monday launched a new gold loan offering targeted at the traders segment.

Under 'Vyapar Vikas Gold Loan', a trader can get a loan by pledging gold for between 7 days to 12 months, a statement said.

*** Standard Chartered ties up with Museum of Solutions * Standard Chartered on Monday announced a tie up with Museum of Solutions under which the foreign lender will be funding access to the facility for 15,000 children studying in civic body-run schools.

The museum will conduct workshops and training sessions to enable a group of 100 school children to explore skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration and leadership, according to a statement. PTI AA SHW