Khorlochhu Hydropower Project in Bhutan to commission in 2029: Tata Power CEO

New Delhi: The construction work of the Rs 6,900 crore Khorlochhu Hydropower Project in Bhutan has started, and the plant is likely to be commissioned by 2029, Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha has said.

The 600 MW project is being developed on the Kholongchhu River in the eastern part of the neighbouring nation.

"We are looking at Bhutan. Work has already started for the 600 MW project in Khorlochhu...the tunnel diversion work," Sinha told PTI in reply to a question on plans for hydro projects outside India.

The project is expected to be commissioned in September 2029, he said.

In August, Tata Power and Bhutan-based Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd (DGPC) partnered to develop the hydropower project at an estimated cost of Rs 6,900 crore.

The partnership involves a 40 per cent equity investment by Tata Power in Khorlochhu Hydro Power Ltd, a public-private partnership company.

Later in November, Tata Power announced entering into a strategic partnership with Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd (DGPC) to develop a portfolio of 5,000 MW of clean energy capacity in the Himalayan nation.

DGPC, a subsidiary of Druk Holding and Investments Ltd, is the sole generation utility of Bhutan.

As part of the partnership, another project of 1,125 MW will be set up in Bhutan, the CEO said.

The pre-construction work of Dorjilung HEP (hydroelectric project) will start in January 2025, and the project is expected to be commissioned by mid-2031, Sinha said.

When asked if the company is also looking to set up any such projects in Nepal, he said that as of now, there are no such plans.

However, if any opportunities come, it can be evaluated, Sinha said.