Kia, Audi top customer experience index: FADA study

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Kia India and Audi have topped the customer experience index in mass market and luxury segments, respectively, as per a study undertaken by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and Frost & Sullivan.

The primary objective of the study was to assess and quantify customer experience across sales, after-sales service and product quality in the passenger vehicle category.

Customer Experience Index (CEI) was conducted with a sample size of 8,685 respondents.

Kia India led the mass market segment with a score of 45.84, as per the study.

It was followed by Toyota, Tata Motors, MG Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

In the luxury segment, Audi took the pole position with a score of 48.93.

It was followed by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and JLR, the study said. PTI MSS MSS SHW