New Kia Seltos gets record 13,424 first-day bookings; 1,973 through K-Code

New Delhi: Kia India on Saturday said it has received record 13,424 bookings for the updated version of Seltos on the first day of commencing the bookings.

Out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special programme to expand the Seltos community by giving existing Seltos owners special access to unlock high-priority delivery for the new potential buyers, the automaker said in a statement.

The bookings for the new Kia Seltos commenced on July 14.

"We are confident that the new Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

Building upon the tremendous success of the K-Code initiative, the automaker is actively exploring the possibility of extending this programme to future launches as well, he added.