Kia India dispatches up 14 pc at 22,315 units in May

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Kia India on Sunday reported 14 per cent year-on- year increase in dispatches to dealers in the domestic market in May.

The company billed 22,315 units last month as compared with 19,500 units in May 2024.

The newly launched Carens Clavis received an overwhelming response from customers, reaffirming Kia's ability to meet evolving consumer expectations and deliver aspirational, value-driven products, Kia India said in a statement.

"Our strong sales performance in May, reflects the growing resonance of Kia's diverse offerings across segments," Kia India Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar stated.

The momentum validates the company's ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen product portfolio in line with evolving customer needs, he added .

"As we continue to broaden our lineup, we remain dedicated to delivering future-ready mobility solutions that inspire confidence and delight our customers," Brar said.