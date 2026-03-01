Kia India Feb sales grow 10.3 pc to 27,610 units

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Automaker Kia India on Sunday reported a 10.3 per cent rise in sales to 27,610 units last month compared to 25,026 units sold in February 2025.

Last month, Kia India registered its highest-ever sales for a February month since commencing operations in India, the company said in a statement.

The second consecutive month of robust double-digit growth reflected strong and sustained customer confidence in the brand, it added.

"We are not merely responding to market trends, but shaping them through innovation, premium design, advanced technology, and a relentless focus on delivering customer value," Kia India Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Atul Sood said. PTI RKL BAL BAL