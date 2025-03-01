Kia India Feb sales up 23.8% at 25,026 units

New Delhi: Automaker Kia India on Saturday reported a 23.8 per cent rise in total sales at 25,026 units in February compared to 20,200 units sold in the same month last year.

The recently launched compact SUV Syros registered sales of 5,425 units in February with over 20,000 bookings, Kia India said in a statement.

SUVs Sonet and Seltos clocked 7,598 and 6,446 units respectively while MPV Carens registered 5,318 units and Carnival Limousine had sales of 239 units last month, it added.

"Kia India continues to grow steadily, driven by strong customer demand and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions...With a diverse and evolving product lineup, Kia India continues to respond to market demand with agility and precision," Kia India Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar said.