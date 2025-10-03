Kia India names Sunhack Park as Chief Sales Officer

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Kia India on Friday said it has appointed Sunhack Park as Chief Sales Officer and Joonsu Cho as Chief Business Officer.

In his new role as Chief Sales Officer, Park will lead Kia India's sales strategy, prioritising sustainable growth, boosting operational efficiency, and expanding the brand's market reach, the automaker said in a statement.

With 28 years of international automotive experience, he has held key leadership roles at Kia Headquarters in South Korea, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and India, it added.

Cho will be responsible for crafting comprehensive business strategies, production planning, export logistics, leading cross-functional teams, forging strategic alliances, and ensuring operational excellence, it said.

With over 32 years of leadership experience, he has served in multiple global roles across Australia, the UK, and Europe, it added. PTI MSS MSS SHW