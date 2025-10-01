Kia India sales dip 3 pc to 22,700 units in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Kia India on Wednesday said its sales declined 3 per cent to 22,700 units in September as compared with 23,523 units in the same month last year.

The recent GST reforms, which have simplified taxation and provided financial benefits for buyers, coupled with the onset of the festive season, have strengthened customer sentiment, driving higher demand for the company's product portfolio, the automaker said in a statement.

"The streamlined taxation framework has enhanced affordability and encouraged stronger customer engagement across our product portfolio," Atul Sood, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said.