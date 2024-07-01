Kia India sales surge 10 pc to 21,300 units in Jun

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Kia India on Monday said its total wholesales increased 10 per cent year-on-year to 21,300 units in June.

The automaker had dispatched 19,391 units to dealers in June 2023.

Kia India also reported 1,26,137 unit sales in the first half of the year, marking a 6 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

"We have observed a healthy month-on-month sales growth in H1 2024, averaging over 21,000 units per month. Our superior product offerings have consistently attracted customers to our showrooms throughout the year, maintaining a strong sales position," Kia India Senior VP and Head Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The automaker is committed to sustain this positive trend for the remainder of the year through network expansion, he added.